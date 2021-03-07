State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler expects a floor vote on his HIV bill Monday, the last chance for legislation to cross from one chamber to the other and remain alive for consideration this year.
The Rome Republican said his Senate Bill 164 updates 1980s language in the Georgia Code, when not much was known about transmission of the virus that attacks the body’s immune system. It’s supported by state prosecutors, health officials and AIDS advocates.
Crossover Day marks the 28th day of the 40-day annual session and always brings a flurry of activity.
“We expect to go to 10 or 11 Monday night. It’s going to be a long day,” said Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, who also has a bill to shepherd through.
His House Bill 464 would transfer the authority to appoint a guardian for a minor to juvenile courts from probate courts.
“Juvenile courts can use DFCS to do a home study,” he said, referring to the Division of Family and Children’s Services. “Let them look out for the best interests of the child.”
Of Floyd County’s two other delegates to the Georgia General Assembly, Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, has cleared his sponsored bills through the House.
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, said her HB 291 is ready for the floor Monday. It expands eligibility for tuition equalization grants to some private nursing schools.
“This will help address our serious shortage of nurses,” Dempsey said. “The requirements are drawn very rigorously.”
She said her legislation to create a joint House and Senate study committee on lead poisoning is not likely to pass this year, but she intends to look into it anyway.
“The effects of lead poisoning are irreversible and we have 14 high-risk counties in Georgia,” she said.