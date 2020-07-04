Two candidates are vying in the Aug. 11 runoff election to be the Republican nominee in the 14th Congressional District race to represent Northwest Georgia.
Either Dr. John Cowan or Marjorie Taylor Greene will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the Nov. 3 general election.
All registered voters except those who cast ballots in the June 9 Democratic primary are eligible to weigh in on the contest between Greene and Cowan.
New voters have through July 13 to register for the federal runoff, although they won’t be eligible to vote in the runoff for Floyd County sheriff between GOP candidates Tom Caldwell and Dave Roberson. Local runoffs are governed by Georgia law, which requires registration by the deadline for the original election.
Registration can be done online at registertovote.sos.ga.gov or through the Floyd County Elections Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave. in Rome. The phone number is 706-291-5168.
Applications also are available at a wide range of government offices and schools, and Georgians may register when they renew their license at a Department of Driver Services office.
Absentee ballots for the runoff may be requested now from the Floyd County Elections Office. Applications are available on the website at www.romefloyd.com/departments/board-of-elections-absentee-voting.
Under state law, voters don’t have to provide a reason for using a mail-in ballot.
Early in-person voting is scheduled for July 20 through Aug. 7.