Tuesday is the deadline to register if you would like to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. It is also the last day to make any changes to your voter registration, such as name or address.
“New voters can come by my office to register,” said Floyd County Elections Supervisor Akyn Bailey. “You can also register online, but the easiest way would be to come to the office."
The elections office is located in the Floyd County Health Department building at 18 E. 12th St.
To register to vote in Georgia, you must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of the state and live in the county you will be voting in.
You must be at least 17 years and six month of age to register and 18 to vote.
Those who would prefer to register online can do so on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
A valid driver’s license or identification card issued by the Georgia Department of Driver’s Service is required to register online.
You can check to see if you are registered by going to the Georgia My Voter page on the secretary of state's website. This page will also tell you where you can vote.
If you are registered, you can make changes on that page by submitting a new application.
Local races: Congress, Rome school board
City of Rome voters will be deciding a four-way contest for a seat on the school board.
Toni Blanchard, who was appointed by the school board to serve out the remainder of John Uldrick’s term, has qualified to run, along with Jenny Carpenter, Ron Roach, and Douglas Whatley Jr.
The four Rome Board of Education hopefuls have been invited to take part in a Facebook Live candidate forum beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, sponsored by the Rome branch of the NAACP and One Community United.
The debate will be broadcast on the Facebook page of One Community United, BridgingTheDivides.
The moderators are Charles Love and John Reiners. Love says viewers will be able to post questions in the chat area on the page.
For the 14th Congressional District seat, Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene is being challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers.
The November ballot also will include high-profile contests for governor and United States Senate, along with other statewide elections for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, labor commissioner, and insurance commissioner.
“In Georgia, the last primary was the biggest ever for voter turnout,” Bailey said. “I believe that enthusiasm is going to carry over for the general election.”
Advanced voting for the Nov. 8 general election will begin on Monday, Oct. 17, and continue through Friday, Nov. 4, at the Floyd County Elections Office and Anthony Recreation Center, located at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
Hours for early, in-person voting will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Weekend voting will be held at the elections office on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Rome and Floyd County voters also will be able to cast early ballots at the elections office on Sunday, Oct. 23. from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.