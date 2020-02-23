Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary election.
President Donald Trump is the only qualified candidate on Georgia’s Republican ballot.
The Democratic ballot in Georgia has 12 candidates — four of whom have since suspended their campaigns.
In the running are Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.
Candidates who qualified to be listed on the state’s Democratic ballot but later dropped out of the race are Michael Bennett, John Delaney, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang.
In-person early voting in the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary starts March 2. Absentee ballots are being mailed out now.
Voters can check their status, and register if necessary, online at the Georgia My Voter Page administered by the secretary of state.
Applications also are available at state agencies, including public colleges, libraries and offices run by the Georgia departments of revenue, labor and human resources. They can be mailed to the County Elections Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161.
Residents also can register in person at the elections office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services, 3390 Martha Berry Highway.
A valid photo ID and a document such as a utility bill or bank statement with your current address are required.