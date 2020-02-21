Volunteers still needed for wheelchair tennis tournament

Rome Sports Commission Director Ann Hortman is still looking for volunteers to serve the needs of international wheelchair tennis competitors who will be in Rome for the Georgia Open March 11-15.
In addition to volunteers, Hortman is still looking for financial sponsors to help defray the costs associated with putting on the tournament. Sponsorships range from $1,000 up to $16,000. The latter figure is considered to be a presenting sponsor.
The tournament pays out a total of $32,000 in prize money to competitors. The United States Tennis Association national office, Southern regional office and state office are all considered to be major sponsors for the event.
"We'd really like to have a local sponsor or two," Hortman said. The Coosa Valley Tennis Association has also helped in the past.
"It's more than a local event, it's a global event," Hortman said. Last year's men's singles winner was Shingo Kuneida from Japan while Diede de Groot from the Netherlands won the women's title. David Wagner from the U.S. was the winner in the quad division, for players with the substantial loss of at least one arm, last year.
Kuneida is once again ranked number one on the world this year followed by Gustavo Fernandez of Argentine and Alfie Hewitt of Great Britain.
De Groot sits atop the women's rankings followed by Yui Kamiji of Japan and Aniek Van Koot of The Netherlands.
Wagner is ranked number three in the Quad division this year behind Dylan Alcott of Australia and Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain. At last check, Alcott and Lapthorne were not registered to play in Rome but Wagner is.
The event has drawn 72 entries from 24 countries to this point. It is facing some competition from an event in Malaysia that is thought have siphoned off some athletes from that part of the world.
Approximately a third of the wheelchair athletes who have registered for the Georgia Open have never played in Rome before. Hortman believes a large part of the reason for that is that this is a Paralympic year and competitors are looking to rack up some successes that could lead to a berth on their country's Paralympic team.
The 2020 Summer Paralympics will be played Aug, 25 through Sept. 6 in Tokyo.
"We're looking for volunteers to help us driving the shuttles for the players," Hortman said. I think we still need some airport runs and then some for getting around town, from hotels to the tennis center."
Volunteers are also needed to serve in the hospitality tent. The local organizers are responsible for feeding the athletes both lunch and dinner while they are in town.
Special volunteer training programs will be held Friday, Feb. 28, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. or Sunday, March 1 from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the tennis center.
Ball boys and girls are are still needed to help run down errant shots and keep the action on the courts moving as quickly as possible.
All volunteer shifts are a minimum of 4 hours and those who volunteer as a ball person will get a complimentary t-shirt.
Volunteers can register online at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College website, rometenniscenter.com.