It was a busy morning for two important Christmas charity programs.
Driving down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kingston Highway on Saturday, you might've seen cars lined up from the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, going all the way past Main Elementary School. This was the Toys for Tots pick-up line, which started at 8 a.m., bright and early.
Organizer Linda Hatcher said the pick-up went smoothly, with only a few hiccups here and there. Luckily, Hatcher had the help of some hard-working kids from Rome High School's Junior ROTC program.
Students ran back and forth from the cars to the warehouse that held all of the bags of toys, pushing old grocery carts the whole way. They waited until a name and number was called and they went to retrieve the bag of toys for the kids. They then wheeled the cart back out to the waiting cars, where other students were loading cars up.
Senior Skikeria Muldrem has been helping with Toys for Tots since she was a freshman and said she always enjoys the experience. She may even come back and help after she graduates.
Just down the road, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office was loading up cars with Sheriff's Santa gifts.
Executive Assistant Mechelle Cliatt said this year was a lot harder for their Christmas gift program because they weren't able to do their usual golf tournament fundraiser due to the pandemic.
However, they had plenty of donations from Rome Cares and Walmart.
The biggest difference between the two programs is that Sheriff's Santa collects gifts for teenagers as well as young kids. Hatcher even sends families over to the sheriff's office to register for the program if they have a teen.
Items collected for the teenagers include Google minis, small LED lights, a few tablets and cellphones. Each child receives a jacket with their gifts as well.
This is the 23rd year FCSO has hosted the program, starting with just four kids and now serving 312.
The pick-up process was smooth, according to Cliatt, thanks to organizing all of the bags of toys the night before.