Rome's annual Thanksgiving Love Feast is going on 33 years and organizer Rev. Terrell Shields is in need of volunteers and desserts.
The free Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Concerned Citizens of Rome and Floyd County, has become a tradition for founder Shields and his family for over 30 years. Over the years, the number has increased more and more, with upwards of 3,000 people gathering together for Thanksgiving.
This year's feast will be carry-out only since organizers expect a large number of people and they want to keep volunteers and attendees safe. They will also be delivering meals to those who are homebound.
In addition to the dinner, coats and jackets will be available to anyone in need of one. Donations for the coat giveaway can be dropped off Nov. 24 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The organization is also asking for community members to drop off cakes, pies and other desserts after 6 p.m. Nov. 24 as well.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call 706-234-2091 to find out the best time slot for them to come by.
The time slots are:
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation can make checks payable to "Thanksgiving Love Feast" and mail them to P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA, 30161.
The Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until meals run out.