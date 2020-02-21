Rome Mayor Bill Collins seemed right at home as a "guardian."
City Manager Sammy Rich ended up at the "nurturer" table with Planning Director Artagus Newell.
And Commissioner Wendy Davis found it interesting she and new Commissioner Mark Cochran both had a dominant "pioneer" personality.
It's called the "5 Voices" leadership style assessment and it was used as an ice breaker and bridge builder during the recent City Commission Planning Retreat at Marriott River Walk.
"Since it's a new team working together with three new city commissioners, I thought it would help enhance their experience as they work together for the betterment of Rome," explained retreat facilitator Elyse Davis, the Northwest Georgia manager of community development for Georgia Power.
A few days before the retreat, the commissioners and city staff were emailed a link to a free online assessment at 5voices.com.
Davis said it's basically an abbreviated version of the 16-category Myers-Briggs personality test that she's been using one way or the other at such functions for more than 25 years.
"I've probably done this and similar ice breakers close to 100 times over the years," said Davis, whose own dominant voice is "guardian."
During the retreat, Davis had the attendees separated into the five voice categories.
The largest group was the "nurturers" at 32%. Besides Rich and Newell, that group included Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson, commissioners Randy Quick and Bonny Askew, City Attorney Andy Davis and Executive Assistant Katie Kiser.
Nurturers are described as "champions of the people" who are always concerned with relational health and the harmony of the group. They also are prone to defending values, putting people before profit, and are natural team players, according to Davis' description on a display board.
Rich said later he'd done this sort of personalty test a few times over the years and although he doesn't always agree with the results, it's still interesting.
"I don't know how scientific it was, but I think it's intriguing and can be useful in terms of building camaraderie," Rich said.
The second largest group was the "pioneers," which surprised Davis. She said that's a rare high number at 23% as usually it's only 7% of the general population.
In addition to commissioners Davis and Cochran, Commissioner Jamie Doss, Planning Associate Brice Wood and IT Director Johnny Bunch were said to be pioneers.
Pioneers are champions of results and progress. They approach life with the attitude that anything is possible. They also hate to give up.
Davis said they also tend to lack sensitivity and "can be unwilling to listen," she told the group. This resulted in a hardy chuckle from the other tables.
Cochran said later he was surprised he wasn't more in the "creative" category with Public Works Director Chris Jenkins and Water & Sewer Division Director Mike Hackett.
Creatives are out-of-the-box thinkers who believe things can always be better. They sometimes wonder why others don't fully understand their ideas.
Commissioner Jim Bojo and Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney were the only attendees who fell in the "connector" category.
Connectors are said to be persuasive and inspirational communicators. They also are incredibly resourceful, but their people-pleasing tendencies mean they often struggle to bring effective change, according to Davis' description.
Bojo said he got a kick out of being paired with Downer-McKinney.
"She and I have known each other for years," he said. "It was pretty funny when she leaned over and told me she's known me too long and could write down what I wanted to say without me saying anything."
Joining Collins in the "guardian" category was Commissioner Sundai Stevenson, City Clerk Joe Smith, Fire Chief Troy Brock, Finance Director Toni Rhinehart and Commissioner Craig McDaniel.
Guardians are said to be champions of responsibility and stewardship. They value logic, order, procedure and process.
Collins said he enjoyed the exercise and hopes it helps bring commissioners together this year.
"It was interesting to see how their personalities were the same and how they differed," Collins said, adding he thought his was pretty accurate. "It gives you a little bit of insight on how to approach some people."