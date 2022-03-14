In his latest video update, Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, reports a “significant drop in cases” of COVID across the region.
Positivity rates are down and fewer people are in area hospitals, he says, but unfortunately we’re still seeing some deaths occurring. Free tests continue at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds and at LakePoint in Emerson but Voccio adds there are “very, very few people getting tested” at this time. That said, he reminds viewers that we remain in a pandemic.
The latest:
97th ‘probable’ death in Floyd County.
14 new cases in Northwest Georgia.
599 new cases in Georgia.
52 new deaths in Georgia.
Source: Georgia Department of Public Health.
Hospital reports:
Atrium Floyd Health: 11 patients, up 1.
AdventHealth Redmond: 9 patients, down 1.
Pandemic record: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
School reports:
Rome City Schools. Two cases, both at Rome High, through March 7.
Floyd County Schools. No new cases through Thursday.
Berry College, March: 1 students. Status: No active cases or quarantines (March 10).
Weekly reports through Friday, March 11.
Cartersville City Schools: No report since Feb. 18.
Bartow County Schools: No schools in yellow phase.
Gordon County Schools. No cases last week.
Calhoun City Schools: No report.
Chattooga County Schools: 3 cases reported for the past week.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available daily for eligible individuals at health departments: Bartow (770) 382-1920 / Chattooga (706) 857-3471 / Floyd (706) 295-6123 / Gordon (706) 624-1444 / Polk (770) 749-2270
Expanded free COVID testing in Northwest Georgia: LakePoint Sports Complex, Emerson: Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Coosa Valley Fairgrounds: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.