Dr. Gary Voccio confirms the region is seeing an increase in both new Covid cases and hospitalizations because of the Omicron variants. Hospital admissions have doubled in recent weeks, he said Thursday afternoon.
Voccio, health director for the 10-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, says these latest variants are high contagious and urges those concerned to wear masks as well as look for well-ventilated areas. That could be tough, he says, because of the ongoing heat.
Also on his radar: Continuing cases of flu, including some severe cases that have sent residents to area hospitals. The flu season normally is from early October into spring.
Voccio urged area residents to keep up with the vaccinations and boosters,
Rome hospitals: Twenty-one patients were under care at Rome’s hospitals on Thursday, down six from Wednesday. There were 32 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. The latest:
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 10 patients, down 3.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 11 patients, down 3.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.