In the 10-county health district covering much of Northwest Georgia, confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased 21% in the past two weeks, according to the Department of Public Health.
Among the news of rising infections there is a bright spot -- not as many patients in the hospitals are requiring extreme measures to survive the infection.
"The hospital numbers are slightly going up but the acuity in the hospitals is not that high," said DPH Northwest Health District Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio. "The (number of people on) ventilators aren't going up."
However, hospitalizations and deaths can take a few weeks longer to occur after infections increase, he noted.
"We do not want to overwhelm our emergency rooms or hospitals with COVID-19 patients. If this happens, they would not be able to care for people with other acute illnesses," Voccio said.
Local hospitals have adjusted to the community spread and test everyone who comes into the emergency room -- often testing over 100 people a day. There's also been a learning curve on how to treat COVID-19 positive patients and Voccio praised Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center for their efforts.
"They've trained themselves and done a great job," Voccio said.
There were 18 people with COVID-19 being treated at the two hospitals on Thursday, up two since Wednesday, and 13 more people with confirmed infections.
There have been 86 new cases reported in the past seven days in Floyd County. Most of the increase is among younger people, with 22% of all current cases in people between the ages of 18-29 years old.
"That's bringing our average down," Voccio said. The average age of a new COVID-19 patient dropped from 55 to 42.
He encouraged everyone, especially young adults, to participate in COVID-19 prevention in social, recreational, workplace, and business settings to avoid a rebound in serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.
Statewide, the seven-day average number of cases has more than doubled in the past two weeks, from an average of 1,000 daily cases in mid-June to 2,000 daily cases at the end of June.
There hasn't been information pointing to a single exposure site -- like the Church at Liberty Square in March -- and case investigations have indicated multiple potential ways young people may be exposed. However, the largest proportion of cases continue to be reported among household contacts.
With that said, public health officials said they're expecting surge in cases after the Independence Day holiday similar to the one they documented after Memorial Day.
"Although an increase in cases with reopening -- as people come into more contact with one another -- is not unexpected, the marked increase in cases is signaling that we need to take steps to limit further spread that could set back our reopening," Voccio said.
The increased number of confirmed infections can only partially be attributed to increased testing. In the Northwest health district, testing has doubled since early June, growing from 600 tests per week to 1,200 per week.
"The recent increase in COVID-19 cases is very concerning. Increasing cases and risk for acquiring COVID-19 in our community threatens the hard-earned progress we made during the stay-at-home order," Voccio said. "This virus is very contagious, and we need to be vigilant – the risk from COVID-19 remains serious."