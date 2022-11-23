The holidays are a very busy time for community service organizations in Rome and Floyd County, but for many, like the Rome Community Kitchen, the mission is year round.
On Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, volunteers were at the dining room at 4 Calhoun Ave., serving lunch to anyone in need of a hot meal.
According to kitchen manager LaTonya Burrell, volunteers are vital to the operation of the non-profit organization. In fact, she said "they are the operation."
“We couldn’t serve without their help,” she added. “We love all our volunteers, and they love serving others.”
On Monday, the community kitchen held a special Thanksgiving lunch.
The only difference was the items on the menu, which was geared toward a traditional Thanksgiving meal. According to Burrell, 97 people were served turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, and cranberry sauce.
However, events like the one on Monday serve much more of a purpose than just providing a meal.
“For those in an unfortunate situation, this meal may be the only semblance of family they have for the holidays,” Burrell said. “I think it gives them a sense of comfort.”
The community kitchen serves nutritious meals for the unemployed, working poor, elderly, mentally and/or physically-challenged, and the homeless in Rome and Floyd County Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until noon.
Since opening in January 2009, over 100,000 meals have been served.
There is always a need for volunteers and donations. Burrell said the best way to volunteer is to contact her via email at info@rocoki.org. That way she can coordinate the best time for you to volunteer. You can also make donations by using the same email.
You can also get more information about the Rome Community Kitchen on their Facebook page.