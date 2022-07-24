Metro Detroit Housing Services is partnering with the Home Depot Foundation to host their Veterans Renovate Too project in Cave Spring which will transform old buildings into affordable housing on August 2.
Brandi Parker, MDHS public relations director, said the organization is partnering with SMP Construction Company to provide veterans an opportunity to provide qualified hours to earn construction certification.
"The initiative is to get veterans back into the workforce by educating them in construction," she said. "This allows them the opportunity to learn and earn in the construction industry."
During the Veterans Renovate Too event, veterans and volunteers refurbish old buildings into an affordable apartment complex that will have five units of two bedroom apartments, she added.
Parker said the MDHS is hoping to partner with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority to ensure veterans are eligible to use their housing benefits such as HUD vouchers and Support Services for Veterans Families program for the new housing units.
The event is being held in collaboration with the Home Depot Foundation, and all materials and tools used at the renovation project were donated by the foundation, she added.
Parker added food and drinks will be provided at Veterans Renovate Too, and volunteers will paint the outside of the complex and do light lawn work.
She also advises volunteer wear comfortable shoes to work in and wear clothes that can get a little messy from the paint.
Veterans Renovate too will be held at 2 Georgia Ave. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parker said in case of bad weather, there will be a raincheck day on Aug. 3 at the same time and place.
For those interested in volunteering with MDHS, contact Parker at 330-999-1167.