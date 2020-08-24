Veterans lined up inside their vehicles at the Rome VA Clinic Monday to receive boxes of free food, part of the new Whole Health initiative of the Veterans Administration.
More than 400 boxes of food, obtained with assistance from Floyd County Schools Nutrition Director Donna Carver, were distributed during the event Monday.
Dr. Stefan Schmertz, the Whole Health program manager for the VA Clinic in Atlanta, said the new program is trying to empower veterans to take better care of themselves.
"We know that the best predictor of good health is self care," Schmertz said. "Instead of asking 'What's the matter with you?' we're asking 'what matters to you?' to connect their health goals to what's important to them in life."
The program also includes elements to help veterans understand what goes into good health. In addition to eating better, the program offers yoga and spirituality elements to broaden their understanding of what is important to a healthy lifestyle.
"The reaction has been very positive," Schmertz said. "Most people describe it as life changing."
He said that putting veterans in a position to where they believe that can better control their own circumstances it makes a big difference, particularly if they have been struggling.
The food boxes were stuffed with healthy items like spinach, eggplant, corn, sweet potatoes and tomatoes. More than 250 veterans had pre-registered to pick up the free food, but the program received more than 400 boxes and she was confident they would all be given away.
Harold Statton, a member of Rome American Legion Post 52, said it was important for him to be able to help veterans by loading the big boxes that were put together by The Common Market, a nonprofit regional food distributor out of East Point.