Veteran Floyd County Police Department investigator recognized by American Legion

The American Legion presented a Community Service Award to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Amy Nails to honor her leadership and mentor relationships with young officers.
Nails was presented the recognition by the American Legion Post 136 from Lindale during a small ceremony at the police department on Wednesday. Floyd FCPD command staff and friends were present for the surprise celebration.
The investigator has more than seven years of experience at the police department and six years in her current assignment. She has also served as a shift supervisor on patrol on night shift.
“Her knowledge, experience and tireless efforts have proven to be an asset,” said Maj. Jeff Jones, FCPD commander of the investigative division. “Her hard work has set the standard in the criminal investigation division where she is known by her peers as a mentor and they often seek her advice or assistance."
One of many examples of her work is the arrest of a child predator. Parts of that investigation are still ongoing and reach across numerous jurisdictions, with some incidents as far away as New York. Her property crime investigations include a few serial burglary arrests.
“That’s certainly impressive work,” said Ron Pajor, commander of post 136. “If your peers think this much of you we are certainly proud to offer you this recognition.”
“It is humbling to be thought of in this manner by such wonderful people,” Nails said.
The veteran investigator has numerous commendations for service, many of which describe her selfless work ethic and tenacity. In September 2021 she received a commendation for her work as a conflict negotiator when she talked a man down from a tall tree and convinced him to get help.