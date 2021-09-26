The venue has been changed for taxpayers appealing their property value assessment.
Superior Court Clerk Barbara Penson said all hearings by the Floyd County Board of Equalization have been moved to the second floor of the Historic Courthouse, 4 Government Plaza, Room 203, effective Monday.
"Parking will be available in the Law Enforcement Parking Deck, located at 5 Government Plaza, beginning on the third floor of the parking deck," Penson said.
Questions or concerns can addressed by calling 706-291-5190 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Floyd County Board of Assessors mailed the 2021 assessment notices to all property owners on May 14, and they had through June 28 to file an appeal.
Appeals can be based on one of four issues: the property qualifies for tax-exempt status, the property value is not comparable to similar properties, the assessed value is too high or too low, or a homestead exemption was wrongly denied.
The Board of Assessors, along with the appraisal staff, reviews the appeals first and issues a decision. Property owners who dispute that decision can appeal to the Board of Equalization -- a three member panel appointed by the Floyd County Grand Jury to serve three-year terms.
Tax bills were mailed on Aug. 15 and payment is due on Nov. 15. Interest and penalties begin to accumulate on Nov. 16.