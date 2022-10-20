North Rome subdivisxion

Satellite imagery shows the new KC Homes subdivision on the North Broad Extension outlined in red.

 Rome-Floyd Planning Department
Car Wash

A new car wash is poised to open on Braves Boulevard.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In