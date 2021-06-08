The Floyd County Board of Elections recommended on Tuesday that interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell be appointed to the position on a permanent basis.
Waddell has been working in the elections office since 1994 and up until November 2020, served as the elections clerk in the office.
After former chief elections clerk Robert Brady was terminated, she stepped into the interim role and oversaw the Jan. 6 runoff election in Floyd County.
Waddell said it felt good to be offered the position of chief clerk and she plans to make sure the office runs smoothly and follows the state's election laws.
"I want to make sure everything is up to high standard and integrity, like the office is normally run," she said.
The Floyd County Commission still has to approve the recommendation before Waddell officially steps into the position.
During the meeting, Waddell also made the announcement that all poll workers from now on must register with the Cartersville-based temp agency Express to work during the elections.
Floyd County government is using the agency for all temporary or seasonal positions, such as lifeguards at the pool.
Elections Board Chair Melanie Conrad said an Express representative would be present at the poll worker training in August and September so that all poll workers for the Nov. 2 city election, whether returning or new, can register at the same time.
Conrad also mentioned that they still haven't made a decision about a new location for the elections office, which is currently tucked in a corner of the basement in the County Administration Building.
"We anticipate making a final decision hopefully at our next meeting," Conrad said.
The next elections board meeting will take place on July 13 at noon.