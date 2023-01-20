The Exchange Club of Rome welcomed Dr. Gary Voccio during their weekly meeting Friday afternoon. Voccio serves as the District Health Director for the Northwest Health District in Rome.
Voccio spoke about his role as director of district 1-1, which is one of 18 health districts in Georgia, covering ten of Georgia's 159 counties.
"Public Health is the intersection of healthcare, economics and social action," Voccio said. "We're trying to maintain the health of the entire population."
Voccio manages a staff of approximately 300 people with a $30 million budget, which is funded from the Federal Government, State and some private funding.
Many of the Exchange Club's members are over 50 years old and Voccio advised them to get their flu and covid shots.
"Vaccines work, there's clear statistical evidence of that." he said, "and we've definitely seen covid vaccinations have plateaued, so please get your covid and flu vaccines."
According to Voccio, the national rate for fully vaccinated adults is 58%, compared with 46% in Floyd County, so there is room for improvement, especially since covid claimed 34,000 lives in Georgia.
Voccio also spoke in support of nurses, who worked hard during the covid outbreak, and whom he feels don't get enough credit.
At one point he lifted a heavy binder to the room, "this is how much detailed knowledge nurses must understand, they never get the commendations they deserve."
Voccio also fielded questions from members, many of them expressing frustrations with the seeming contradictory information they are reading regarding the covid virus and vaccinations in general.
"Yes. If you get the vaccine, you can still get covid." he said. "However, it statistically reduces your chances of getting the virus, and if you get if, it lessens the effects."
Voccio detailed how he himself had gotten covid last Christmas, even after being fully vaccinated. However, despite spending a few days driving around in his truck with his son before he tested positive for covid, his son never got it.
"I don't know why my son, or anybody else in my house that Christmas didn't get covid after I tested positive, but they didn't." he said. "There's much we don't know, but one thing we do know is that vaccines work."