The Cave Spring City Council will be discussing a vaccine clinic for residents during their work session set for 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Mayor Rob Ware said he was approached by Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock, who works for Redmond Regional Medical Center, about setting up a clinic.
"We're lucky to have them come down and do this," Ware said.
The clinic will be run by EMTs from Redmond and is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on April 21 at Fannin Hall.
People can go ahead and register for a vaccine appointment by calling city hall at 706-777-3382.
Also on Tuesday, council members will be discussing the price quote received for asbestos removal at the former Georgia School for the Deaf girls dormitory building.
The council has gone back and forth for the last few years on whether they should demolish it, since it's in such bad disrepair, or transfer ownership.
Ware said that, whichever decision they choose, they still need to remove the asbestos from the building since it is a health hazard.
Council members will also be looking over funding requisitions from city departments, including hotel and fees for a mandatory training conference for Police Chief Greg Webb.
"Any requests over $250, the council has to approve before moving forward," Ware said.
Alli Mitchell from United Way of Rome and Floyd County will be coming to the work session to talk about some of United Way's services that Cave Spring can utilize.
And Ware will be giving an update on the progress of the sewer system upgrade project towards the end of the work session.