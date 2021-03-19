Although more people have become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Northwest Georgia Public Health District is seeing a drop in demand for vaccinations.
"This is actually something we're seeing across the state," District Director Dr. Gary Voccio said.
A significant drop in COVID-19 hospital cases and positive results across the state is contributing to complacency, he said. In the past two weeks there were just over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported. That alongside a low positivity rate, 4.9% in that same time period, points to a lower spread of the virus.
According to the DPH vaccine dashboard, 26,120 first doses have been administered in Floyd County and 18,128 second doses have been given. While those numbers don't necessarily represent Floyd County residents, it's still a positive sign.
Another positive sign is vaccine availability. Voccio described the district's current supply of vaccines as adequate, an improvement from spotty availability earlier in the year.
"To date, northwest Georgia has delivered almost 162,000 doses as of (Thursday)," he said. "And our health departments have administered 57% of that."
With the expected availability of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Voccio believes supplies in the area will only continue to get better. He also thanked local hospitals and pharmacies for contributing to the effort.
A concern remains about a notable hesitation about the vaccines in Black communities across the state, he said.
"We're working with our community partners to try and get more people to trust the vaccine," Voccio said. "There are a lot of people who have gotten the vaccine and the side effects are extremely rare."
He hopes that once people see their friends and neighbors get the vaccine and how they react, that will encourage them to get inoculated.
Statewide, the DPH is getting Black and Hispanic community leaders to promote the vaccine.
"It just takes trust in the system, trust in American medicine and making people realize that this won't harm you, this will probably save your life," Voccio said.
Just because there's light doesn't mean we're out of the tunnel, yet.
There have been some case spikes across the country, such as Michigan and the Northeast.
"The numbers in Georgia look really good, but we still have to be careful because we have identified a number of these variants in Georgia," Voccio said. "The UK variant is very prevalent here in Georgia and now the California variant is in Georgia."
People should continue to be cautious and follow health guidelines especially because of more easily transmitted COVID-19 variants.
In regards to a possible mass vaccination site in the health district, Voccio said there aren't any current plans to set up a mass vaccine clinic, simply because they're already administering hundreds of doses at their departments each day.
"Our health department nurses can administer between 500 and 600 doses a day," Voccio said. "And that, in some circles, is considered a mass vaccination site."