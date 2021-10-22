A vaccination clinic took place at the Rome-Floyd County Community Kitchen on Oct. 16.
Several organizations including 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia, Omega Psi Phi and Floyd Medical Center helped put the event together. FMC employees administered Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Modera vaccines to roughly 40 people. Those who participated were paid $25 and entered into a $1,000 raffle.
"We wanted to incentivize people to be a part of this," City Commissioner Bill Collins said. "We had a great turnout. The woman who won the raffle said she wouldn't have to sleep on the street that night and the money might jump start her to a new beginning."
The clinic was funded by numerous sponsors including Georgia Power, Summit Hill Foods and the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority. Plans for another clinic are in the works after the event generated a wave of support.
"We're planning another one because we have other people inspired by this that want to give us funds to further this program along and incentivize people to get their shots," Collins said.