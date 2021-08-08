Play in the United States Tennis Association Girls 14 National Championships is continuing at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College through Saturday.
More than 200 of the top 14 & under competitors from across the country started facing off this weekend.
Katie Rolls of Plymouth, Michigan, is the top seed. She is ranked No. 1 in her class in Michigan and No. 1 in the USTA Great Lakes Region.
The No. 2 seed is Claire Hill of Cary, North Carolina. Hill is ranked No. 4 in the USTA Southeast Region and No. 1 in her class in North Carolina.
The third seed is Claire An, from New York, New York. She is ranked No. 3 in the USTA Mid-Atlantic Region and No. 2 in the state of New York. Rounding out the top four is Riley Crowder from Dothan, Alabama. She is third ranked in the USTA Southeast Region and No. 1 in the state of Alabama.
All four of the top seeds are rising freshmen in high school.
"The ability for us to have prestigious national Level One tournaments and host them in Rome speaks volumes for the quality and reputation of the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College," said Lisa Smith, executive director of the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism.
Smith said this kind of event proves the tennis center is doing exactly what it was built to do.
The referee for the tournament, Don Bradley, said that players in the singles draw come from 32 states and Puerto Rico. California has 26 competitors, Florida has 16, New York has 13 while Georgia, Illinois and Texas all have 12 players. Two competitors came all the way from Hawaii to Rome for the national championships.
Going back through history, some of the previous winners include Chris Evert in 1968 and her sister Jeanne Evert in 1971. Former pro star Tracy Austin won back to back titles in 1975 and '76. Chanda Rubin, now a commentator on the Tennis Channel, won it in 1989.
More recent winners include Australian Open grand slam winner Sofia Kenin in 2012, Katie Volynets in 2015 and Robin Montgomery in 2017. Volynets and Montgomery both played in the first Georgia Open ITF Women's professional tournament held in Rome in January.
Play is scheduled daily through Saturday, when the finals will be played.