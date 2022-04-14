Urs Maire was recently honored as a Court Appointed Special Advocate Volunteer of the Year. Maire has been advocating for abused and neglected children in Floyd County since 2014. He is pictured here with Floyd County CASA Director Sue Lagermann.
Urs Maire was recently honored as Volunteer of the Years at a special lunch in recognition of his years of service and advocacy with Floyd County CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate.
Floyd County CASA provides training and supervision to volunteers who advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are under the jurisdiction of the Floyd County Juvenile Court. It operates under the umbrella organization of Harbor House - The Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center.
CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in court and other settings.
Maire has been advocating for children in Floyd County since 2014. Taking on eight cases, he has advocated for 23 children.
"He has gone beyond his duties by helping out at the DFCS office, traveling miles outside of the county to ensure his children are receiving the services they need," said CASA director Sue Lagermann.
Maire said persistence is the key when advocating for the children he serves. Every case is different but the main goal is always the same, "to advocate for the best interest of the child," he said, adding that volunteering for CASA is a satisfying and rewarding experience.
Lagermann said Maire sets high standards for himself. His attention to detail ensures the children he is advocating for are receiving all the services they need.
"The Floyd County CASA office is proud and honored to have him in our program," she said