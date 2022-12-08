A statewide search was under way for the right community to base another electric vehicle battery plant, similar to the massive campus in Northwest Georgia.
At first, this part of the state "wasn't even on the radar screen," says Pat Wilson, commissioner of Georgia Department of Economic Development.
But Melinda Lemmon, executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County's economic development department, and attorney Boyd Pettit helped change that, Wilson says.
"They really kind of fell in low with Northwest Georgia," says Wilson, who's led Georgia's development team since November 2016, including the state's surging EV evolution with combined projects now valued at $17 billion.
That includes the $4 billion to $5 billion Hyundai Motor Group and SK On plan to invest in building a campus west if Cartersville off U.S. 411 "that is projected to be larger" than SK's sprawling development in Commerce.
In two years, that site already has 2,600 workers -- equal to the employment goal set for six years from now.
The Bartow plant is expected to open in 2025 with 3,500 employees and it could grow to between 6,000 and 10,000 people, Wilson says. While he didn't have salary estimates, the Commerce plant's average wage is estimated at $50,000 to $60,000 a year.
The demand for more batteries is there -- and there are national security concerns as well, he says.
Today, "77% of the batteries come from China" and that market share continues to grow, says Wilson. The Bartow plant and others will trim dependence "on the supply chain from Asia."
And who'll be making those batteries, especially with concerns about today's work force?
Wilson says the Technical College System of Georgia's Quick Start program will handle that as it has since 1968, earning international acclaim along the way.
He also believes the current highway system, coupled with projects proposed by the state Department of Transportation, will handle increased traffic.
Hyundai and SK likewise will become "great partners" with the community, including local schools, he says, again using Commerce as an example.
Wilson was interviewed following Thursday morning's announcement about the Bartow battery project. Some highlights from the original release:
- The Bartow project will be one of the largest economic development projects in state history.
- Says Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor: "With Bartow’s strong history and talent-base built upon advanced manufacturing, the automotive industry and innovation, the battery partnership should thrive in this environment.
- In May, Hyundai Motor Group announced plans to invest $5.54 billion in the company's Metaplant America, an EV manufacturing facility in Bryan County. Ground was broken in October.