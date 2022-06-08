The Floyd County school system confirmed on Wednesday reports of a cyberattack, discovered Monday, that resulted in $194,672.76 being stolen from the school system.
"Floyd County Schools has been made aware of a spear phishing incident, which is a targeted email attack pretending to be from a trusted sender," FCS spokesperson Lenora McEntire Doss stated. "This cyber-attack resulted in funds being stolen from the school system by an outside source."
FCS Superintendent Glenn White said they've filed claims with their insurance company and declined to disclose the amount of funds taken.
However, the Floyd County Police Department released on Wednesday the initial report, which contained the amount stolen as well as additional details.
The report states that White reported to police the school system received a request to set up a direct deposit for future payments from someone they believed to be Ben Hill Roofing. The school system had previously contracted with Ben Hill Roofing to conduct work at Armuchee High School.
On April 29, the school system wired $194,672.76 to the account they believed to be associated with the company.
However, on Tuesday the actual Ben Hill Roofing company contacted the school system requesting payment and they discovered the funds had been wired to a fraudulent account.
Spear phishing, for the most part, uses email to target an individual or business using what appears to be legitimate data from within that organization. Often the attack is intended to steal data from the organization; it is also used -- as in this case-- to procure funds illegally.
The school system is working with the FCPD as well as the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Georgia Bureau of Investigation to attempt to recover the funds.
School system officials believe this is an isolated incident, Doss stated.