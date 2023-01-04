A flood warning for the Oostanaula River in Rome has been issued as runoff continues from the overnight storms at a stunning rate. Rainfall over 24 hours hit 3.50 inches.
At 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the river was at 18.76 feet, having jumped from around 6 feet earlier in the day. The forecast is for the river to barely top flood stage, 25 feet, early Thursday. "Action stage," where the locks are lowered, occurs now or at 19 feet.
The weather service says once at 25 feet, "minor flooding occurs in the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Turner McCall bridge ... The Heritage Park Rome Greenway continues to flood with some locations up to 5 feet deep."
Also Wednesday, repairs continued on power outages but new issues have occurred. The Silver Creek outage is down to 179 customers from more than 900 Wednesday morning but a later outage has left 1,200 homes and businesses without service near Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
Previously
Northwest Georgia was waking up to the tail end of a series of storms that started Tuesday and should conclude by lunchtime today.
The aftermath includes some road issues in Rome and Floyd County because of flooding or high water.
More than 3.30 inches of rain had fallen so far (from 9 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday) with up to another half-inch possible before the storms clear.
A general flood warning for Northwest Georgia is in effect through 1:30 this afternoon because of the excessive rainfall.
Some 2,400 Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC customers were without service at 6 a.m. with most of those in the Silver Creek area as well as Cartersville and smaller pockets of outages in Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties.
Floyd County Schools will open on time. Says Superintendent Glenn White: “We are running buses and planning to start school on time.” Rome students return to class on Thursday from Christmas break.
Bartow and Polk both are opening two hours late.
Floyd E-911 reports some roads closed in Rome and in the rural areas of Floyd County. "City and county public works crews are out clearing and placing signs where possible."
Rome/Floyd road updates as of 8:47 a.m. from Floyd E-911:
- Bert Rd - high water signs
- Old Rockmart at Old Dump - 2hr ETA for road to remained closed
- Rehoboth Rd off 411s - impassable, signs out
- Berwin Rd - high water signs out
- Painter at Old Dalton - high water signs out
Update 8:08 am-
- John Davenport bt 2nd & Center - CLOSED
Update 8:00 am -
- Hughes Dairy at Booze Mtn - high water signs
- Redmond at Walmart - wreck
Update 7:40 am -
- Radio Springs - high water signs
Update 7:25 am-
- 101 at Wax - traffic light out again
- Berwin Rd - high water
Update 7:11 am -
- Plemmons Rd - vehicle down embankment
- N Broad at 5pts - wreck
Update 7:05 am -
- Chulio rd near Druid - high water
- Shorter at Tamassee - wreck
Update 6:55 am -
- 101 at Wax - power back on, light working
- Little Texas at Scenic - high water
Update 6:52 am -
- Old Rockmart at Old Dump - power lines on fire
- Morton Bend Rd - Tree down
Update 6:38 am -
- 101 at Wax - traffic light not working, power out
- 1 lane of Turner McCall EB is open now
Update 6:21 am-
- Turner McCall at the Interchange towards Cartersville/Cedartown - tree down, both lanes blocked
Update 6:16 am-
- Selman Rd - CLOSED
Update 5:58 am:
- Old Rockmart Rd is back open
- 411 south at state line - CLOSED with wreck
- Burr - impassable
- Dugger - CLOSED
- Lee Ave at e 8th - CLOSED
- E 18th at Hull and Crane - CLOSED
Also, please be careful on U.S. 411. Georgia DOT reports a mud slide between Hardin Bridge and Cowen roads. Detours suggested (Chulio Road, Ga. 293).
From the Bartow County Sheriff's Office:
"Bartow County E911 Center has been made aware of numerous roadway which are flooded. With the large amounts of rain in a short period of time road which commonly do not flood are being reported as flooded.
Roads; Cass White, Simpson, Spring Place, Old Grassdale and other roads which commonly flood are reported. Please avoid these areas and if possible or wait until daylight to travel.
Several motorist are stranded in flooded vehicles and homes in lower areas are reporting being flooded. Please call for emergency services is needed due to large number of calls."
Also, Bartow County Schools were operating on a two-hour delay. "Due to extensive flooding, all Bartow County School System students and staff will operate on a two-hour delay today, Jan. 4. That means busses will arrive at stops two hours later than normal."
Polk County Public Works is reporting several roads with water over the roadways. Some roads may be closed. "Some of the roads are Grady, White River, Hardin, and Shilo, Mountain Home Loop. This list may grow, so plan ahead, and use extra caution while traveling."
Polk County Schools also are operating on a two-hour delay this morning.
The county health departments in Bartow and Polk also will open at 10 this morning because of flood issues.