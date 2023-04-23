Divers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after his boat sank while fishing with friends on the Coosa River. He's been identified as John Wesley Perkins, 38, a former Rome High football standout who went on to play for West Georgia.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED
Georgia Department of Natural Resources crews continued searching Saturday morning for the remains of a 38-year-old man who went missing after his boat sank while fishing with friends on the Coosa River.
All three men on board the bass boat attempted to swim to shore. Two men made it to safety, Floyd County Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Bell said.
No identification was released on the man as of Friday afternoon, pending family notification.
Rome-Floyd County Fire Department rescue boats searched the area of the river near the Old River Road boat ramp until around 5 p.m., Rome Fire Department Division Chief of Operations Clete Bonney said.
Two DNR boats ran sonar for much of the afternoon into the evening, says Mark McKinnon, public affairs officer. The search was suspended at 9 p.m. but was to resume at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, he says.
Assisting in the search DNR game wardens, the fire department, Floyd County Emergency Management, Floyd County Police and Sheriff's offices and the Georgia State Patrol.