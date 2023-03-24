Latest updates:
Guns recovered from Operation Save Our Seniors illustrate the continuing need for vehicle owners to always lock up and remove valuables from inside, area authorities report..
Police from both Floyd County and City of Rome have been pleading with audiences for months about the need for prevention and ensuring vehicles are locked before drivers walk away.
Operation Save Our Seniors is a comprehensive community action program operated by the Floyd County and Rome police departments with the goal of protecting seniors in South Rome from the drugs and violent crimes that have been disclosed to our investigators.
The operation has seen 39 total arrests and the recovery of approximately 40 guns. In the months leading up to the round up on Friday, police found 25 guns with at least five confirmed as stolen. Others had serial numbers removed or traces have not been completed.
"Simply parking your vehicle at your house does not ensure the security you think," said Debbie Burnett, assistant chief of Rome Police Department, adding that keeping accurate records of serial numbers goes a long way in helping police return guns to victims.
Investigators working entering auto cases consistently found that guns were ending up in South Rome, said Jeff Jones, commander of the Floyd County Police Department's investigation unit. This spurred action by the police to be more proactive with traffic stops and with operations like the one on Friday.
"Stolen guns are arming the street violence that police see in our communities every day," Jones said.
The Floyd County Police Department reports that one in three vehicles have a gun stolen from inside. Thieves who go into a neighborhood and break into at least three vehicles are guaranteed to walk away with at least one firearm, Jones said.
Our senior community in South Rome is afraid to go out and enjoy the lives they have built for themselves, Burnett said. "Operation S.O.S. will give us a clean slate to rebuild the South Rome community for our seniors and their personal investment in the area."
Earlier report:
Operation Save Our Seniors is an ongoing community impact plan that has the wellbeing of our senior community at its heart. The steep rise in gun crime and theft of guns from unlocked vehicles has spurred police departments to think differently about how they investigate and deal with crime.
The comprehensive plan, labeled SOS, has been in action for several weeks, and included meetings with community leaders of South Rome, residents and police to ensure open dialogue and meaningful goals.
Police say that Operation SOS is a response to the distress call from the senior community of South Rome who were pinned down by drug activity and violent crime.
Stories of an open-air drug market were not exaggerated. Police intelligence found the streets jammed with people on weekends and afternoons who were using drugs and soliciting illicit activity. A closer examination of the community uncovered homes peppered with bullet holes, windows boarded up and drug operations that had taken over abandoned homes and vehicles.
The volume of stolen guns found in South Rome, and the weight of drugs found during traffic stops by police warranted action by the unique task force. Proactive police work in the days leading up to the operation Friday found that much of the problem was from people coming in from outside South Rome to patronize drug dealers and engage in violent crime.
“The vibe from the open-air drug market was un-phased by police presence. On numerous occasions the activity would briefly stop until patrols passed by, but then return to normal after police turned the corner,” a release stated. “Drug dealers brazenly walked the street and pointed guns at residents. The senior community of South Rome was held hostage in their homes for fear of being assaulted or killed by stray gun play.”
The investigation revealed drive through drug sales in some locations, with dealers working from parked cars, or patrons looking for drugs at locations better known as “Pop’s House” and “The Green House.”
The formula for the plan being used by the multi-jurisdiction task force is modeled after one used in a Miami community known as Liberty City. The former chief of police there, Dan Flynn, is an advisor for the Northwest Georgia Elder Abuse Taskforce and he has spoken often with police and community leaders about Operation SOS.
The goal of the operation Friday is to pull the criminal thorn from South Rome so the senior community can feel safe going outside to check their mail, water their flowers or walk to church. The next phase will rely on community leaders to take the helm and steer the restoration of South Rome.
The results of police activity on Friday as part of Operation Save Our Seniors includes:
♦ 7 search warrants (five houses and two cars) on Friday
♦ 39 total arrests, with 18 on Friday
♦ 40 guns, with 18 guns recovered on Friday
The operation Friday was a team effort by Floyd County and Rome police, the local team from the Drug Enforcement Administration office for High Intensity Drug Area and Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force.
The following agencies also played an integral role in the success of this operation:
♦ Northwest Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force
♦ Rome-Floyd SWAT
♦ Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
♦ Floyd County 911
♦ G.I.S.A.C. (Georgia Information Sharing Analysis Center)
♦ U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms
♦ Bartow County SWAT
♦ Cartersville Police SWAT
♦ Georgia State Patrol SWAT, Aviation and Patrol