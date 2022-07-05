Tuesday update:
The son of a Rome man killed in a Sunday shooting is in custody on multiple charges.
Derricus Ramon Whatley, 19, of a Sylvan Street address was arrested July 4 by Rome Police on these charges:
- Two counts of aggravated assault.
- Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
- Discharge of firearms on property of another.
- Pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
- Reckless conduct.
He continued to be held at the Floyd County Jail Tuesday morning.
Asked about any ties to Sunday's shooting, Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett said, "We are looking at everyone involved in recent shootings. If there is connection, we will put it together."
Monday's report:
Police are searching for 20-year-old Stephano Tyrique Green, who is accused of a Sunday evening shooting death in North Rome.
According to the Rome Police Department:
At about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Floyd County 911 received a call about a vehicle accident with injury near the intersection of Tolbert Street at North Avenue. Other callers told 911 the driver had been shot.
Upon officers’ arrival they found the victim with a gunshot wound. They began rendering first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.
The victim, identified as 40-year-old Derricus Whatley of Rome, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Rome police criminal investigators assumed control of the scene and investigation.
“If anyone has knowledge of Green’s location, please contact 911 or call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111,” RPD Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said.
Green, a former Rome High School football player, received an honorable mention in 2019 for the Rome News-Tribune 7-5A All-Region Team. More recently, Green was arrested on Oct. 28 at his home on Green and Gold Boulevard on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property and reckless driving charges.
He’s the second former RHS football player involved in a shooting death recently; Derricus Javez Devonte Smith was the victim of a shooting in May. There have not been any direct connections that indicate the two crimes are related.
investigators following leads in the Smith homicide raided a home at 1505 Gordon Ave. in North Rome and arrested eight local residents, ages 17 to 61, on drug and weapons charges.
No one has been charged with homicide at this time, Burnett said.
Police discovered Smith’s body in the early hours of May 21, after a series of incidents in North Rome. Police were first notified of a shots fired call off Reservation Street and later a fight on Perkins Street.
Smith was found with a fatal single gunshot wound to the head near 307 Perkins St. shortly after 2 a.m., police said at the time. Witnesses reported a black Dodge Challenger with several passengers was seen leaving the area.