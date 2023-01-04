Police searching for driver involved in fatal wreck

One driver is dead following a crash outside Rhinehart Equipment Co. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Martha Berry Highway near Selman Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Floyd County Police Department at police@floydcountyga.org.

 WRGA radio photo
1
0
3
14
8

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In