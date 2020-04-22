The number of Floyd County residents diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection rose by one as of Wednesday night, according to Department of Public Health reports.
The report stated Floyd had 128 reported COVID-19 infections. That makes two new positives since Sunday.
A correction in the number Floyd residents who have died as a result of a COVID-19 infection brought the number back down to 8 on Tuesday and that remained unchanged Wednesday.
The number of fatalities in Gordon County was increased to 7 at some point on Tuesday -- and on Wednesday that number rose to 8, according to DPH records.
So far, all of the people who have died as a result of the disease in Floyd and Gordon have had underlying health conditions, with the exception of a 93-year-old Gordon County woman whose health designation was listed as unknown. Their ages ranged from 63 to the aforementioned 93-year-old woman.
Gordon County’s COVID-19 positives went up by three since the previous day, bringing their total to 70.
Hospitals in Floyd County reported 20 patients confirmed positive Wednesday, 18 who tested negative and 22 awaiting results. That count could include people who live in other areas but are being treated locally.
The DPH announced last week that four new testing sites in Northwest Georgia are now open — with one each in Floyd, Bartow, Paulding and Walker counties.
Northwest Georgia residents can call the Northwest Georgia Health District COVID-19 Testing Line at 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened.
Polk County reported no new cases on Wednesday, remaining at 36. Bartow County -- hardest hit in the region -- reported three more cases Wednesday for a total of 259.
In Cobb County, there were 1,272 cases reported as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, 42 more than were reported late Tuesday. Sixty-three people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
All but 14 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 21,102 cumulative cases of the virus and 846 deaths. On Tuesday evening, the numbers were at 20,166 cases and 818 deaths.