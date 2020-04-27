The number of COVID-19 cases in Floyd County has stayed flat over the last few days, staying at 133 cases since Saturday night.
However, one person locally has died from the virus, bringing the number of Floyd County residents who have died from the disease to 11.
Dr. John Hostetler, an infectious disease specialist with Harbin Clinic, advises Floyd County residents to not be afraid to seek medical attention for other afflictions.
While most might think that the hospitals and doctor's offices would be the most likely places to get COVID-19, Hostetler said that it's he opposite.
"The hospitals have probably never been safer than they are now, as far as acquiring an infectious disease," Hostetler said, citing the multiple safeguards implemented at the hospitals, including universal mask use, screening people for fevers before entering and restricted visitation
Hostetler believes that people are delaying medical care because they fear they might catch the virus at medical facilities.
"They are going past when problems could've been easily reversed, before they present to the hospital because they're so afraid of the virus," the Harbin clinician said.
He advises everyone, including those with compromised immune systems, to seek medical attention when they need it and to not be afraid to go to medical facilities.
As businesses slowly begin reopening, Hostetler also instructs people to continue taking precautions and wearing masks when they go to retail places, as they are more likely to catch the virus there than at a hospital.
Regionally, Bartow County has seen a slight increase in cases since Sunday night, going from 286 to 288 confirmed cases overnight. However, the death total remains at 28.
Gordon County reported two more deaths and no new cases since Sunday night, totaling 81 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.
Nearby Whitfield County saw a jump in four new positive cases since Sunday night, going from 63 to 67 cases. However, the county hasn't seen an increase in deaths.
As of Monday at noon, the neighboring counties are as follows:
- Polk County has no change, with 46 cases and zero deaths
- Chattooga County has no change, remaining at 13 reported cases and one death
- Walker County saw no changes, staying at 59 cases and zero deaths
- Haralson County cases rose by one since last night, with 27 reported cases and one death