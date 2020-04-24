After a week of mostly flat numbers and no new deaths, the Department of Public Health records at noon Friday show that two more Floyd County residents have died resulting from a COVID-19 infection.
This brings the total number of deaths in the county to ten. The number of Floyd residents the state reported as having a COVID-19 infection increased by one -- to 129 -- in the same period of time.
According to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, local hospitals are treating 18 patients who have tested positive for the disease and are awaiting results for 13 more. As of Friday, 23 patients tested negative for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In nearby counties, there has been a similar increase in cases. Bartow went from 264 to 265 overnight and has one new death, bringing their count to 28. Whitfield County also had one resident test positive for the virus Thursday night, making the total 60 cases and four deaths.
Paulding saw an increase in five new cases since Thursday night, bringing the total number of people to 153, with no new deaths.
Gordon, Haralson, Chattooga, Catoosa, Polk and Walker County saw no new updates since Thursday:
♦ Gordon County has 73 reported cases with 10 deaths.
♦ Polk County has 36 reported cases and 0 deaths.
♦ Chattooga County has 11 reported cases and 1 death.
♦ Walker County has 59 reported cases and 0 deaths.
♦ Haralson County has 26 reported cases and 1 death.
♦ Whitfield County has 59 reported cases and 4 deaths.
Statewide, 22,147 cases have been confirmed, an increase of 264 cases since Thursday night. Around 19% of cases have required hospitalization and 11 more people have died from the virus, making the total death count 892.