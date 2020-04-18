UPDATE: One new case, no new deaths from COVID-19 Saturday

As the curve begins to flatten for Floyd County, only one new COVID-19 case was reported locally Saturday by the 7 p.m. Georgia Department of Public Health status report.
After a 10 case jump last Sunday to Monday from 108 to 118 cases, new reports of coronavirus have remained slow and steady through the past week, now sitting at 122 for Floyd with 8 total deaths.
A combined total of 15 people at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center currently await test results, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency's Saturday update.
Floyd EMA also reported eight COVID-19 positive patients at Redmond are receiving treatment for the illness, while 12 are hospitalized at FMC. Since Saturday morning, 19 people have tested negative for the virus.
Nearby Bartow County reported 246 total cases with 22 deaths, while Gordon County had 58 cases with five deaths.
Polk County reported 29 total cases and still no deaths from the virus, while Chattooga County reported nine total cases and one death.
Georgia's total number of reported COVID-19 cases sat at 17,841 Saturday evening, with 3,447 hospitalized and 677 total deaths from the virus.
By age, 18-59 year olds continue to lead cases in Georgia with 61%, followed by those 60 and older at 34%, and ages newborn to 17 years old only reporting at 1% of all cases.
Females lead by sex with 54% of all reported COVID-19 cases in the state, followed by males at 44%, and the remaining unreported.
Any person with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, dry cough or shortness of breath can go to one of the four testing sites in Bartow, Floyd, Paulding and Walker County.
Healthcare workers, first responders and other critical infrastructure workers can also be tested, even if they don't have any symptoms. Other people who live in a long-term care facility or similar environment that has had an outbreak of COVID-19 can also test without symptoms.
Northwest Georgia residents can call the Northwest Georgia Health District COVID-19 Testing Line at 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened.