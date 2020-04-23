No new Floyd County residents were reported with a COVID-19 infection Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of new infections locally has stayed in the single digits in the past week and numbers in neighboring counties have to one degree or another flattened out for the time being.
Locally, 128 Floyd Countians have been diagnosed with the disease and eight of them have died.
Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center reported Thursday they were treating 20 people who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, with 18 people awaiting test results and 22 people found to not have the disease. The patients are not necessarily county residents.
Graphs published on the DPH page show a decrease in the daily reports of deaths and cases statewide, with a high of 842 new cases reported in a 24 hour period on April 14 and a high of 41 deaths reported on two days, April 3 and 6.
On Monday, when Gov. Brian Kemp announced he would begin reopening some businesses, there were 434 new cases reported and 34 deaths.
Looking at cases regionally as of Thursday night:
- Gordon County has 73 reported cases with 10 deaths.
- Bartow County has 264 reported cases and 27 deaths.
- Polk County has 36 reported cases and 0 deaths.
- Chattooga County has 11 reported cases and 1 death.
- Walker County has 59 reported cases and 0 deaths.
- Haralson County has 26 reported cases and 1 death.
- Paulding County has 148 reported cases and 7 deaths.
- Whitfield County has 59 reported cases and 4 deaths.
- Carroll County has 314 reported cases and 11 deaths.
Statewide there have been 21,883 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- an increase of 781 from Wednesday -- with approximately 19% of those requiring hospitalization. As of 7 p.m. Thursday there were 35 new deaths, making 881 deaths statewide attributed to a COVID-19 infection.