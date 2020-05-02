UPDATE: No new COVID-19 cases for Floyd County Saturday

After jumping up by five cases Tuesday to Wednesday, five more Wednesday into Thursday, and rising by one case Thursday into Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was unchanged Friday into Saturday evening.
The total for positive test results for the virus in Floyd County remains 145 with 11 total deaths, as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
As of Saturday morning, there were a total of 10 confirmed positive patients being treated between Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center, along with six total patients waiting results.
Here are how some of the surrounding counties added up in the latest Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report:
Gordon County - 113 total cases, 12 deaths
Polk County - 59 total cases, 0 deaths
Chattooga County - 16 total cases, 2 deaths
Bartow County - 324 total cases, 31 deaths
Walker County - 60 total cases, 0 deaths
Statewide, there have been 28,331 total confirmed positive tests for the virus, with 1,175 deaths attributed.