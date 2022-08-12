UPDATE: No evidence of bomb after threat made to sheriff's office By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Aug 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Floyd County Sheriff's Office and jail are no longer under lockdown after deputies found no evidence of a bomb after a threat was made this morning.The threat came in around 10:30 a.m. from a phone call made to the sheriff's office. The office and jail went into lockdown while deputies searched the perimeter for the bomb.FCSO Sgt. Corey Bowers said they have called off the search and are no longer under lockdown, but they will be upping their security for the rest of the day and will continue doing perimeter checks. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Security, school culture discussed at contentious Rome school board meeting Rome man sentenced to two decades in federal prison on meth distribution charges Enhanced safety steps -- limited entrances, book bag searches, extra police -- begin Monday at Rome High. Several updates shared Sunday. Floyd County Schools returning to school on Wednesday, additional security measures in place Trio accused of scamming elderly Armuchee woman out of $118,000 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Funds available to assist Catoosa, Dade, Whitfield, and Walker County residents with septic system repairs 7 min ago Changes all around for RedHawks 1 hr ago No. 2 Mililani takes on California power Mission Viejo on the football field 1 hr ago First taste: San Antonio's upcoming late-night restaurant The Night Market 1 hr ago Here are 9 Pierce County diners for pancake stacks, cinnamon buns and bacon 1 hr ago New-look Minutemen hope to repeat in NLC 1 hr ago Coan leaves as Mystic Aquarium CEO 1 hr ago Mohegan reports strong 3rd-quarter results 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Security, school culture discussed at contentious Rome school board meeting Duluth Trading Co., known for its 'buck naked' clothing, plans $53 million, 300-job distribution center in Adairsville Rome man sentenced to two decades in federal prison on meth distribution charges Enhanced safety steps -- limited entrances, book bag searches, extra police -- begin Monday at Rome High. Several updates shared Sunday. 'Successful' start to expanded security at Rome High; more check stations planned. Latest Region Stories Funds available to assist Catoosa, Dade, Whitfield, and Walker County residents with septic system repairs 7 min ago Changes all around for RedHawks 1 hr ago No. 2 Mililani takes on California power Mission Viejo on the football field 1 hr ago First taste: San Antonio's upcoming late-night restaurant The Night Market 1 hr ago Here are 9 Pierce County diners for pancake stacks, cinnamon buns and bacon 1 hr ago New-look Minutemen hope to repeat in NLC 1 hr ago Coan leaves as Mystic Aquarium CEO 1 hr ago Mohegan reports strong 3rd-quarter results 1 hr ago