A letter to parents from the Floyd County school system notes there was no credible threat at Armuchee High School today:
Good evening Armuchee Nation,
Earlier today, a student reported to a teacher that they had found a note of a threatening nature in the bathroom. The teacher immediately reported this to an administrator and the administrators then reported this to our School Resource Officer, Superintendent, and other appropriate authorities. At this point, we made the announcement to clear the building in order to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
The Floyd County Police promptly came to our campus and did a thorough sweep of our building and were able to find that there was NO credible threat to our campus and gave everyone the all-clear. We appreciate the quick and caring response of local law enforcement and our staff to maintain order and ensure that our students were safe.
We hope you will use this as a teachable moment when speaking with your children about today’s events. Making a threat of violence is not a joke — it will lead to disciplinary action and potentially criminal prosecution. When students hear a rumor, they need to immediately report it to school administration or school resource officer to expedite an investigation. Working together we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning.
Providing a safe and secure learning environment is the top priority of Armuchee and Floyd County Schools and we take these situations very seriously. Security measures are in place to help maintain a safe campus and additional security will be present on campus tomorrow.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you should have any concerns.
Thank you and God Bless,
Joseph Pethel
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
Armuchee High School is currently being evacuated to a potential threat, according to Floyd County Board of Education officials.
Students were dismissed from outside the school areas in the normal dismissal areas. Parents reported two state trooper vehicles on site was well as two Floyd County Sheriff's Office cars and a Floyd County police cruiser.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
