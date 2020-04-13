The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Floyd County
Southern Gordon County
Polk County
Southern Chattooga County
Bartow County
Northwestern Paulding County
Haralson County
* Until 100 AM EDT.
* At 1203 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chesterfield to Anniston Army Depot, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
* Locations impacted include...
Rome, Cartersville, Calhoun, Cedartown, Summerville, Buchanan, Bremen, Adairsville, Rockmart, Euharlee, Tallapoosa, Aragon, Cave Spring, Kingston, Waco, Braswell, Plainville, Taylorsville, Shannon and Cassville.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM EDT for north central and northwestern Georgia.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Previously posted, Sunday 8:45 p.m.:
WSB-TV is reporting a tornado touched down in Pennville in Chattooga County at around 8:30 p.m. and emergency responders have been called to help people trapped in a mobile home park between Trion and Summerville.
The first front of heavy weather moved through Chattooga and northern Floyd as of 8:45 p.m. and the tornado warning has been canceled.
However, a line of severe storms continues to head east from Alabama, and Northwest Georgia remains under a tornado watch through 11 p.m.
For National Weather Service updates, click here.
Previously posted:
A wind advisory and flash flood watch are in effect for Floyd County and all of Northwest Georgia this evening and into Monday morning.
Strong storms are starting to sweep through the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Some significant long-track tornadoes are possible, along with damaging winds of up to 70 mph in some areas and large hail. The risk will be generally after 8 p.m., continuing through the overnight hours as the storms push east, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
Officials are urging residents to secure any objects that could be blown around and watch out for downed trees. Power outages could occur. Visit the Georgia Power Outage Map online to report an outage or see an estimate of when power will be restored.
Flash flooding will also be possible over parts of far north Georgia this evening and overnight. River levels may remain high through early next week.
The Associated Press reported from New Orleans:
Strong storms pounded the Deep South on Sunday, killing one person in south Mississippi and damaging up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Greg Michel said the person killed was in Walthall County, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Jackson.
The National Weather Service said strong winds were sweeping through other parts of Mississippi, and a tornado was spotted north of Meridian near the Alabama state line.
The weather service reported multiple tornadoes and damaging winds over much of northern Louisiana. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. Utility companies reported thousands of power outages.
The mayor of Monroe, Louisiana, Jamie Mayo, told KNOE-TV that the storm damaged 200-300 homes in and around the city. Flights were canceled at Monroe Regional Airport, where siding was ripped off buildings and debris was scattered on runways. Airport director Ron Phillips told the News-Star the storm caused up to $30 million in damage to planes inside a hangar.
In northwest Louisiana, officials reported damage to dozens of homes in DeSoto and Webster parishes, according to news outlets.
The weather service said the greatest risk for strong Easter Sunday storms covered much of Mississippi, Alabama and western Georgia. That area was at “moderate risk" while much of the rest of the South was under at least a “marginal” risk, the weather service said.
In Morgan County, Alabama, a church roof and steeple were damaged by lightning Sunday afternoon, Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Eddie Hicks told AL.com. Shoals Creek Baptist Church in Priceville was struck by lightning around 12:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.
“This could be a very difficult day weatherwise," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told residents in a live Facebook presentation. "Please be weather aware. Pay attention. I know that these storms that are coming through can be dangerous. We can see significant winds. We can also see significant tornadoes coming through Mississippi today.”
The weather service said a broader area, from east Texas to the East Coast was under at least a “marginal” risk of storms.