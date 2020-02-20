Rome City and Floyd County schools will be closed Friday, due to the forecast inclement weather.
City school teachers will communicate with parents and students via School Status and Google Classroom regarding assignments.
County schools also will be implementing a Digital Learning Day, spokeswoman Lenora McEntire Doss announced.
Doss said teachers who didn’t send assignments home with students will post assignments in Google Classroom. Anyone who does not have internet access will be provided with opportunities to make up the work.
All after-school activities are canceled for Friday as well.
Other severe weather announcements Thursday:
♦ Darlington School classes are canceled Friday. The school will make a decision on after-school activities by noon Friday.
♦ Floyd County administration offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. Friday. The Grand Jury is to report at 10 a.m. Regular jurors will report at 10:30 a.m., but should call the message line first for updated information. All essential personnel will report as scheduled.
♦ The City of Rome will delay opening all administrative offices until 10 a.m. Friday. Transit also is delayed. All bus routes will leave the transit station for the first run at 9:30 a.m.
♦ The Northwest Health District office and Floyd County Health Department in Rome, and the Polk County Health Department in Cedartown will delay opening until 10 a.m. Friday, following the lead of local county governments.
♦ Cave Spring Elementary’s LSGT meeting for February has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 am.
♦ Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will be closed Friday.
♦ Polk County School District will be closed Friday.
♦ Calhoun City Schools are on a two-hour delayed start.
A cold rain continued to fall over much of north and central Georgia Thursday with some reports of sleet and snow mixing with the rain across the higher elevations of extreme North Georgia.
Tim Herrington, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, said temperatures are expected to dip below freezing around 7 a.m. Friday — during rush hour.
“There’s a potential for patchy roads and black ice in the morning,” Herrington said. “Public Works will be working on the roads around this time to make sure they’re safe for commuters. Temperatures will start to come up around lunch time, making roads safe again.”
When hitting black ice, the first priority is to remain calm, according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“The general rule is to do as little as possible and allow the car to pass over the ice. Avoid braking or pump the brakes and try to keep the steering wheel straight. Do not put your car in neutral, that is a myth.
“If you do start to slide, remove your foot from the accelerator and avoid slamming on the brakes. Steer away from the skid and don’t oversteer,” GDOT advises.
Herrington said there is a small chance to see a few snow flurries or light snow showers mix with rain early Friday morning, but no accumulations are expected.
The forecast for the weekend is warmer, in the 40s and 50s, and sunny.
