Three GDOT employees discovered the bodies of two Rome women under the Etowah River bridge on the East Rome Bypass with bags over their heads, according to the initial incident report from the Rome Police Department.
In a Rome Police Department incident report obtained by the Rome News-Tribune through an open-records request, Vanita Richardson, 19, and Truvenia Campbell, 31, were found on the ground in a grassy area just below the bridge south of Grizzard Park on Wednesday.
The report had the listing of the possible weapon used in the incident redacted.
GBI investigators determined that a gold 1997 Toyota Corolla belonging to Richardson had been stolen. The two sisters were reportedly in the vehicle Tuesday evening. The GBI is treating this as a homicide investigation.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
Investigators are seeking information on a car that belonged to the youngest of two sisters whose bodies were found under a bridge on the East Rome Bypass earlier this week.
The GBI put out a statement Friday that their investigation has shown that both Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell were in a gold 1997 Toyota Corolla during Tuesday evening, May 12. The car, which belonged to Richardson, has a license plate of RTJ6295 and has not been located. Investigators with the GBI believe that it could be somewhere in the Metro Atlanta area.
The agency is asking anyone with information concerning the vehicle or the investigation to contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 (TIPS).
The bodies of both Richardson, 19, and Campbell, 31, were discovered under the bridge over the Etowah River on Ga. Loop 1 just south of Grizzard Park. Rome police requested the GBI to assist in the investigation soon after setting up a perimeter at the scene Wednesday morning. The GBI is also asking anyone who was in the area of the bridge between Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 11 a.m. to call them as well.
A GBI medical examiner completed autopsies on the two Thursday and ruled their deaths as homicides. The exact causes of death have not been released.