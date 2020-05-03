The number of Floyd County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 grew by three after several days of remaining flat. Statewide the number of cases rose by 374 overnight.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta region's largest malls have begun reopening, though not all the stores inside are restarting business, as restrictions enacted in Georgia because of the coronavirus have been eased.
The Outlet Shoppes in Woodstock opened for the weekend, but some individual stores in the complex stayed closed. John Rampsott was among the few shoppers.
"It ended up just being kind of surreal where you just go and no one's there," he told WSB-TV.
At Lenox Square in Buckhead, which reopens Monday, the owners are requiring workers to take safety precautions, such as being symptom-free and wearing masks at the mall. Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville set up sanitizing stations as it opened its doors, and kept the children's play area and food court seating closed.
Some shoppers think the openings are too soon and too risky.
"I'm fearful of people not taking safety precautions, and (I'd) rather be safe than to shop right now," Tanya Moor said.
Statewide, there were 29,045 total confirmed positive tests for the virus, up 374 from Sunday night. Thirteen additional deaths were attributed to the disease, for a total of 1,192 fatalities.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than official counts because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
Floyd County cases went up by 11 last week between Monday and Friday.
With an estimated population of 99,916, that puts the local rate of infection at just over 14.12 per 10,000 residents. A total of 36 Rome and Floyd County residents have been hospitalized with the disease.
The status of surrounding counties remained relatively stable in the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report:
Gordon County - 114 total cases, 12 deaths
Polk County - 59 total cases, 0 deaths
Chattooga County - 15 total cases, 2 deaths
Bartow County - 329 total cases, 31 deaths
Walker County - 59 total cases, 0 deaths