Sunday morning's drive-in Easter services at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds have been canceled because of inclement weather.
A post on the event's Facebook page says a taped service will be streamed this morning.
See original post here.
Several local churches had joined together to host the event to allow people to gather in celebration of the holiday while still practicing social distancing by staying in their vehicles.
Today's forecast calls for scattered showers throughout the morning with rain becoming more frequent in the afternoon. Potential severe weather is expected this evening and overnight.