The Rome Board of Education announced Tuesday that former Rome High School principal Eric Holland is the sole finalist for superintendent.
In a short meeting board member Faith Collins made the motion and it was seconded by board member Melissa Davis. The board then unanimously voted to accept the motion and closed the meeting.
Georgia law requires the board must name a finalist for a period of 14 days before a vote to hire that individual.
Holland was the Rome principal since 2017, and is currently the principal of Marietta High School, a position he took in July after he was released from his Rome contract. He was among 18 candidates who applied for the superintendent position, including Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams.
Holland could not be reached for comment by deadline Tuesday. Contacted later by the Marietta Daily Journal, he said he had not yet spoken with Rome officials and couldn't say whether he would accept the job.
He said he had first applied for the superintendent job when it came open in the spring.
"I love everything about Marietta. Dr. Rivera has been unbelievable... I'm still the principal at Marietta," Holland told the MDJ. "...The opportunity came open for me to interview, and it came on the shoulders of people I respect a lot, and there was an obligation for me and a responsibility for me to represent those people in a way I should, and that's what I did... That's where I'm at today. But until we go though this 14-day period, and I have a conversation with Rome City (Schools), then we'll go from there."
This past weekend he, Williams and two others were interviewed by Rome school board members at Georgia Highlands College.
When contacted, Grant Rivera, Marietta City Schools superintendent, was complimentary of Holland’s work while in the school system.
“I am grateful for the impact Dr. Holland has had at Marietta High School during his short time,” Rivera said. “Until such time that Dr. Holland and the Rome Board of Education finalize his contract, he will continue to serve as the principal of Marietta High School, giving our staff and our students 100% of his time and effort each and every day.”
With the potential that Holland could move to the Rome superintendent position, Rivera said he hopes to ensure any changes would be smooth.
“My highest priority will be making sure that transition is seamless for our staff, our students and our community,” Rivera said. “I will make Marietta High School my highest priority and parents can hold me accountable for a seamless transition.”
The finalized contract would make Holland the first Black superintendent of Rome City Schools.
Holland holds multiple educational specialist degrees from the University of Georgia, Capella University and Albany State University. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Prior to his move to Rome, he served as interim principal at the Northeast Campus of Tift County High School, which housed the ninth grade.
A Miami native, Holland was raised in Donalsonville, and is married to Melissa Holland. They have two boys, Eric Jr. “EJ” and Ayden.
He graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a bachelor’s and master’s in education (2000 and 2003). In 2006, Holland earned his Specialist in Educational Leadership from Albany State University. In 2009, Holland obtained his doctorate from Capella University. In 2021, Holland obtained an Educational Specialist Degree from The University of Georgia.
His bio states Holland has 18 years of administration experience and 22 years as an educator in the public school system.