Projected numbers from the state Department of Public Health show new cases of COVID-19 in the state possibly tapering off to mid-March levels.
The number of cases between April 9 and April 20 are listed with the caveat that all the cases during that period of time may not be entered into the calculations yet.
While the data sounds encouraging, they’re talking about 428.1 new cases on April 20 as opposed to 558.9 two days prior on April 18 and 630.1 on April 16.
For reference, on March 23 when Gov. Brian Kemp enacted a ban on large gatherings statewide, the number of new cases was at 375.3 a day. On April 2, when the governor enacted a statewide shelter in place order, new cases were coming in at 561 a day.
On Tuesday, Floyd County had 127 reported COVID-19 infections, up one from the county’s total on Monday. There’s been approximately one new case a day for the past week.
The DPH announced last week that four new testing sites in Northwest Georgia are now open — with one each in Floyd, Bartow, Paulding and Walker counties.
Polk County which had a slight jump recently in cases reported no new cases on Tuesday and Bartow County, which was one of the early hot sports for the virus, reported only one more case on Tuesday at noon bringing their number to 256.
Gordon County’s COVID-19 positives went up by two, bringing their total to 67.
Deaths in Floyd and Gordon attributed to a COVID-19 infection increased on Monday to 9 and 6 respectively — however, a DPH realignment Tuesday showed 8 Floyd county residents and 7 Gordon residents have died.
Hospitals in Floyd County reported 19 patients confirmed positive Tuesday, 24 who tested negative and 13 awaiting results. That count could include people who live in other areas but are being treated locally.
Statewide the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections topped the 20,000 mark. Georgia had 20,166 confirmed cases with nearly 20 percent of those requiring hospitalization. The DPH also reported 818 deaths statewide.
The majority of those infected with the disease still remain in the metro-Atlanta area, with a second tier of infections in Southeast Georgia centering on Dougherty County.