Saturday evening's Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Daily Status Report held relatively positive news for Floyd County, with only two new virus cases and no additional deaths reported since Friday night.
Floyd County rises only slightly at 133 total reported cases since the pandemic began, with 10 total deaths.
According to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, at local medical facilities, 19 confirmed positive patients were receiving care, with eight awaiting test results, and 21 negative test results returned.
Neighboring Bartow County's virus case total was a 283 with 28 deaths, while Cobb County remained among the hardest hit in the state with 1,395 total cases and 74 deaths, up one fatality from Saturday's noon report.
Other nearby counties were as follows, as of Saturday at 8 p.m.:
♦ Gordon County has 81 reported cases with 10 deaths.
♦ Polk County has 45 reported cases and 0 deaths.
♦ Chattooga County has 13 reported cases and 1 death.
♦ Walker County has 59 reported cases and 0 deaths.
♦ Haralson County has 26 reported cases and 1 death.
♦ Whitfield County has 63 reported cases and 4 deaths.