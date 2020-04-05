Two new cases of COVID-19 among Floyd County residents were reported Sunday.
The number of residents infected with the novel coronavirus rose to 82, compared to 80 on Saturday. The number of deaths remained at 3, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Statewide, there were 6,742 cases — an increase of 359 from 7 p.m. Saturday night. About 19% of the people, 1,296, were hospitalized in an effort to fight off the potentially deadly disease.
Georgia had recorded 219 fatalities as of Sunday night — 11 new deaths since the 208 as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
The two local hospitals reported 15 patients confirmed positive and 33 awaiting test results Sunday night. Floyd Medical Center had 16 tests come back negative, according to numbers provided by Tim Herrington, director of the county’s emergency management agency.
The DPH reports cases by county of residence but that is not necessarily where the people were tested or are being treated.
Three Chattooga County residents have tested positive, according to the DPH, but there have been no deaths.
The metro area has bumped Bartow County from among the top infection spots, although 160 residents in the neighboring county had tested positive as of 7 p.m. There have been 7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Atlanta and Albany remain epicenters. Fulton County has recorded 970 cases and 28 deaths; Dougherty County had 688 cases and 31 deaths.
DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton and Henry all reported more cases than Bartow, although Cobb is the only one on that list with deaths in the double digits — 24.
Polk County had 18 reported cases and no deaths as of Sunday night.
Testing continues to increase, with about 1,500 more conducted between Saturday and Sunday. A total of 27,832 Georgians have been tested, with most of the tests being done by private labs.
So far, the most Georgians testing positive for the virus – 59% — are between the ages of 18 to 59. Older Georgians age 60 and above account for 36% of positive tests.
Women outnumber men among those testing positive for coronavirus, 52% to 46%.
However, 127 men have died of COVID-19 compared to 82 women, according to a report by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. GEMA’s number lags the number of fatalities reported to Public Health.
<p><iframe style=”border: 1px solid #eee;” src=”https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/nRyaf/16/” width=”100%” height=”600”></iframe></p>