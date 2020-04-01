Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of the coronavirus and shut down public schools for the rest of the year.
Kemp had previously resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments. The result has been a patchwork of ordinances that can vary widely even between neighboring communities.
The order will be published Thursday and take effect Friday through April 13, Kemp said at a news conference.
“We are taking action to protect our hospitals, to help our medical providers and prepare for the patient surge that we know is coming,” he said.
“This action will ensure uniformity across jurisdictions for Georgians sheltering in place and help families and businesses be able to comply with its provisions.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there are now 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. That’s an increase of 20 cases since Tuesday and more than double the number of confirmed cases since Monday.
While health officials have said there is no question that the spread is now community wide, they’re attributing some of the higher numbers to increased testing capacity.
A ramp-up of laboratory testing began Tuesday and the state is expecting they’ll be able to process over 3,000 samples per day.
Floyd County hospitals were treating 13 patients confirmed with COVID-19 as of Wednesday night and were awaiting test results for 35 others. Ten test results came back negative.
The difference between state cases and hospital cases has to do with how those numbers are reported. The state reports cases by county of residence while hospitals report numbers by patients being treated.
Patients treated at a local hospital may live in another county. Also, those who have tested positive but have mild or moderate symptoms may be released from a hospital to self-quarantine at home.
Regionally, Bartow County has been hit hard by the virus with 147 confirmed cases. Wednesday’s report lists four deaths, up three from Tuesday. All four of the deaths were people ranging from 69 to 90, three of which had pre-existing health conditions.
Statewide, Georgia had 4,748 confirmed cases as of Wednesday night, an increase of over 600 cases in a day. Over 20,000 tests had been administered statewide, with more than 4,000 administered Wednesday.
There were 1,013 Georgians hospitalized with the illness and 154 deaths. Many of those who have died from a COVID-19 infection already had underlying health conditions, according to DPH reports.
Modeling from the University of Washington predicts the state’s hospitals will reach peak capacity on April 23 even with strict so-called social distancing practices being followed, Kemp said.
Kemp said that as of Wednesday morning, the state’s hospitals had a total inventory of 3,520 medical surgical beds and 1,600 ventilators.
Several hospitals, particularly in hard-hit areas in the northwest and southern parts of the state, have already been taxed with an influx of patients in recent weeks as the virus took root in Georgia.
On top of hospitals filling up, state health officials are aware of 47 elderly care facilities that have experienced outbreaks of coronavirus, said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state public health commissioner. Seniors and chronically ill persons are most at risk from deadly health effects from the virus.
Earlier this week, the governor authorized around 100 Georgia National Guard members to prop up operations at long-term senior care facilities where cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.
Also, health officials have identified at least five outbreaks stemming from church gatherings plus more outbreaks connected to funerals, Toomey said. She cautioned that any situation in which people congregate now “can be a potential site for transmission.”