Floyd County registered two new cases of COVID-19 during the day Saturday — one reported overnight, and two by the evening — as the total number of cases in the county was reported at 107, according to the Department of Public Health's 7 p.m. report.
The agency releases a daily status report at noon and 7 p.m. on its website, dbh.georgia.gov.
Between the two Floyd County hospitals, 14 COVID-19 positive patients were under care Saturday evening with another 25 awaiting test results.
Bartow County recorded 211 cases and 15 deaths.
Statewide, there were 12,261 people diagnosed with the disease as of Thursday night, with 2,491 being treated in hospitals; 432 deaths have been reported to date.
Over 48,000 Georgians have been tested, with more than 12,000 positives, which leaves approximately 36,000 who have tested negative for COVID-19.